To His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of children and adults in a shooting at one of the schools in Kazan.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my sincere condolences to you, relatives and closed ones of the dead, and wish the injured soonest recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 11, 2021