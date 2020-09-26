  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

    26.09.2020 [14:49]

    Dear Mr. President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.

    It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 26 September 2020

