To His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
AzerTAg.az
26.09.2020 [14:49]
Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.
It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 26 September 2020
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
