To His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 September 2020