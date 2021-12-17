  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

    17.12.2021 [16:20]

    Your Highness,

    I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and in your quality, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the State of Qatar.

    Today, the Azerbaijani – Qatari relations are developing dynamically. I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts to expand our traditional friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of mutually beneficial collaboration for the sake of interests of our peoples.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Qatar.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 15 December 2021

