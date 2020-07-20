  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians

    20.07.2020 [16:02]

    Your Majesty,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you all the people of Belgium on the occasion of your national day.

    Using this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Belgium lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 18 July 2020

