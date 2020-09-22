  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Royal Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

    22.09.2020 [12:05]

    Your Highness,

    Dear Brother,

    It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Saudi Arabia – Announcement of the Kingdom that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

    It is gratifying that development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on friendship, mutual trust and support, follows an ascending trajectory. I am confident that these ties, underpinned by strong Islamic solidarity, will continue to successfully expand and strengthen, both bilaterally and across international organizations, in line with the interests of our peoples.

    On the occasion of this holiday, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 21 September 2020

