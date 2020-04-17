To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

Dear fellow countrymen!

I cordially congratulate you, the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan, on Holy Easter and convey to you my most cordial wishes.

Representatives of different peoples and religions have for centuries lived in Azerbaijan, a crossroads of civilizations, in the conditions of peace, good neighborliness, mutual trust and understanding. The preservation of historical traditions of tolerance and the promotion of public relations on the basis of multicultural values are the key directions of state policy in Azerbaijan.

The exemplary relations between the state and religion that have formed in the Republic of Azerbaijan allow the Christian community, and indeed all other segments of our society, the opportunity to fully utilize their religious and spiritual values. With a feeling of satisfaction, I want to note that Orthodox Christians, who have their own place in our society, are heavily involved in the great process of development and creation taking place in our country.

Dear fellow countrymen!

This year, Easter occurs at a time when a dangerous epidemic that has gripped the world is threatening humanity. I am sure that our compatriots will demonstrate a high sense of responsibility, harmony and organization in the fight against the global evil we are facing and our people will successfully pass this difficult test.

On the day of Easter, which is considered a symbol of renewal, rebirth, unity and equality, I wish all of you good health, happiness, and prosperity to your families.

Happy holidays!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 April 2020