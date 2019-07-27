Turkey neutralizes terrorist behind killing of diplomat

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

The Turkish armed forces and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Friday neutralized the PKK terrorist who was behind the killing of a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last week, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to security sources, the operation against terrorist Erdogan Unal -codenamed Dogan Nurhak - was held on Wednesday on Mount Qandil, northern Iraq.

Unal was found to be one of the five members of the terror group's so-called intelligence council, which is directly linked to its so-called executive council.