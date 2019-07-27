    • / WORLD

    27.07.2019 [10:36]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    The Turkish armed forces and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Friday neutralized the PKK terrorist who was behind the killing of a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last week, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to security sources, the operation against terrorist Erdogan Unal -codenamed Dogan Nurhak - was held on Wednesday on Mount Qandil, northern Iraq.

    Unal was found to be one of the five members of the terror group's so-called intelligence council, which is directly linked to its so-called executive council.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey neutralizes terrorist behind killing of diplomat
