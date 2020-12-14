  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey records 26,919 new COVID-19 cases

    14.12.2020 [11:44]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Turkey reported 26,919 more COVID-19 infections, including 5,103 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry data released Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The total number of cases hit 1,836,728 with the latest additions, the data showed.

    A total of 22,215 patients recovered from the diseases over the past day, bringing the tally to 1,603,780 while total fatalities rose to 16,417 with 218 additions.

    Across the country, over 181,100 more COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to more than 21.07 million.

    The number of seriously ill people now stands at 5,973 though the rate of increase in severe cases is falling.

