    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan

    10.12.2020 [22:10]

    Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

