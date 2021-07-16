Turkish ambassador visits Representative Office of Nakhchivan in Baku

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Head of the Permanent Representative Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov has met with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, including political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, high-level partnership, strengthening ties with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expanding cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture, the regional situation, opening of the Zangazur corridor and new economic projects.