  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Turkish energy minister: To date, 70 million cubic meters of natural gas has been pumped into Trans Adriatic Pipeline

    16.12.2020 [12:44]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    “To date, 70 million cubic meters of natural gas has been pumped into the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to Europe,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

    Four and a half years after the inauguration of construction works in Thessaloniki, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), an 878-km gas transportation system crossing Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea and Italy, began commercial operations.

    A diverse team of industry professionals worked diligently and effectively under challenging conditions to safely deliver a strategic piece of energy infrastructure on schedule.

    TAP is the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, a gateway project that will transport 10 billion cubic metres (bcm/a) of new gas supplies from Azerbaijan to multiple markets in Europe. The TAP system operates in line with internationally recognized quality, health, safety and environmental standards, and is designed with the potential to double its throughput capacity to 20 bcm/a.

    The 878km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy, where it will connect to Italy’s gas transportation grid operated by SNAM Rete Gas.

    TAP is the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, enhancing Europe’s energy security and contributing to decarbonisation and the diversification of gas supplies.

    TAP’s shareholders include BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish energy minister: To date, 70 million cubic meters of natural gas has been pumped into Trans Adriatic Pipeline
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2020 [09:23]
    15,000th container transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
    03.12.2020 [14:59]
    UIA to perform charter flights from Baku to Kiev
    27.11.2020 [13:14]
    Direct flights on Baku-Minsk route to be resumed
    26.11.2020 [17:46]
    Azerbaijan ranks 27th for quality of road infrastructure in World Economic Forum's report
    Turkish energy minister: To date, 70 million cubic meters of natural gas has been pumped into Trans Adriatic Pipeline