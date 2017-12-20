    • / ECONOMY

    World Bank representative: Azerbaijan's economy is constantly developing

    20.12.2017 [10:46]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    ‘Azerbaijan's economy is constantly developing’, said Keiko Honda, Executive Vice President, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group as the delegation led by him met the Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov as part of their visit to Baku.

    According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting hailed World Bank Group's support to economic reforms in Azerbaijan, stressing successful cooperation of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency with Azerbaijan, as well as support to a number of important investment projects implemented in the country also the Southern Gas Corridor.

    At the meeting, Keiko Honda also expressed his confidence that cooperation with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, as reliable partners, would continue successfully.

