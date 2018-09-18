Xinhua delegation meets with Azerbaijani President`s Assistant

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency He Ping, who has a ministerial status, has held a meeting with the Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China, mutual interests in the field of information, partnership between AZERTAC and Xinhua, and promotion of both countries through media.

They hailed the role of national news agencies in fostering the restoration of the ancient Silk Road and promoting China`s involvement in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

Ali Hasanov highlighting Azerbaijan`s history, current development and the country`s internal and foreign policy. He also referred to the Azerbaijani President`s last visit to the People’s Republic of China and meetings between presidents Ilham Aliyev and Xi Jinping.

He Ping thanked for the high hospitality shown to him and his delegation in Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence that this visit will contribute to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations in the field of information. He said relations between the two countries have gained momentum since President Ilham Aliyev's last visit to China. He hailed the two countries` sharing common interests in international issues. He Ping noted that Xinhua attaches great importance to cooperation with AZERTAC. “We are convinced that this cooperation will give impetus to the development of relations between the two countries,” he added.

He Ping also highlighted the activities of Xinhua News Agency.