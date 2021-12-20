® Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem”

“Azercell Telecom” LLC received Gold STEVIE Award in 2021 International Business Awards

International Business Awards has held a ceremony for the winners of its prestigious STEVIE award. The independent and highly competent judging panel has named Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC as the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the category of “The Most Innovative Company of the Year” for its readiness to apply the concept of “low-power consumption” sensors based on the Internet of Things (IoT).

Speaking at the virtual ceremony, Zarina Zeynalova, the CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, thanked the jury for the high recognition. Ms. Zeynalova noted that Azercell was the first company in Azerbaijan to implement the concept of “low-power consumption” sensors based on the Internet of Things. “One of our major goals is to facilitate connectivity to a “smarter”, more comfortable ecosystem by taking advantage of the vast opportunities offered by the Internet of Things technology. Azercell is ready to support the state program for the implementation of the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concepts in the liberated territories as urged by the President of Azerbaijan. I am very proud to say that our company is the first operator to start building mobile communication infrastructure in these areas.”

The winners of the STEVIE International Business Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the business world, are selected by an international jury comprised of more than 200 reputable business experts, company owners, and businessmen. During this year's selection, experts highly evaluated a number of important projects and initiatives implemented by Azercell in the country, as well as efforts to apply technological innovations to improve the quality of life.

Currently, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the choice of more than 5 million subscribers, was the first company in the country to test and implement the network infrastructure required to provide Internet access to the devices to be used in the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" projects.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the pioneer to apply Big Data technology in the communications sector of Azerbaijan, is trying to make the best customer experience available to everyone in the country by applying the latest innovations in the world of communications.

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been repeatedly selected as the company of the year in various nominations and awarded the STEVIE award. The competition is primarily aimed to introduce companies that have made a breakthrough in different countries around the world.

