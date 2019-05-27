® Azercell takes part in another career fair

Azercell, which always supports professional and individual growth of the youth during its course of activity, joined another career fair. Thus, the specialists of Azercell’s Human Resources department met with the students in the 6th Career Fair organized at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, on May 25, answered their questions, gave broad information about the current vacancies, as well internship and bursary programs, conducted particularly for students.

It is worth to mention that, this year aiming to support talented youth to build their future career Azercell has launched new paid internship program for students - “Azercell-Lab”. Azercell offers 2 directions within “Azercell-Lab” incubation center: “IT-lab” and “Business-lab”. Students successfully passing the selection stages, will gain the opportunity to join internship program in “IT-lab” and “Business-lab” incubation centers starting from July 1, which will last 6 months. Notably, interns will also be involved in Azercell’s social activities, invited to various training sessions and company’s corporate events.

Azercell, which contributes to the development of education in Azerbaijan and cooperates with high-ranked universities on a regular basis, will continue its activity in this direction in future as well.