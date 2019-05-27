    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ® Azercell takes part in another career fair

    27.05.2019 [17:10]

    Azercell, which always supports professional and individual growth of the youth during its course of activity, joined another career fair. Thus, the specialists of Azercell’s Human Resources department met with the students in the 6th Career Fair organized at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, on May 25, answered their questions, gave broad information about the current vacancies, as well internship and bursary programs, conducted particularly for students.

    It is worth to mention that, this year aiming to support talented youth to build their future career Azercell has launched new paid internship program for students - “Azercell-Lab”. Azercell offers 2 directions within “Azercell-Lab” incubation center: “IT-lab” and “Business-lab”. Students successfully passing the selection stages, will gain the opportunity to join internship program in “IT-lab” and “Business-lab” incubation centers starting from July 1, which will last 6 months. Notably, interns will also be involved in Azercell’s social activities, invited to various training sessions and company’s corporate events.

    Azercell, which contributes to the development of education in Azerbaijan and cooperates with high-ranked universities on a regular basis, will continue its activity in this direction in future as well.

    AZERTAG.AZ : ® Azercell takes part in another career fair
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2019 [20:50]
    ® Nar supports children from disadvantaged families
    24.05.2019 [12:58]
    ® Nar commissioned more than 120 new base stations
    22.05.2019 [15:29]
    ® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth
    21.05.2019 [13:06]
    ® Azercell becomes new digital partner for “Optimal Elektronika” LLC
    ® Azercell takes part in another career fair ® Azercell takes part in another career fair