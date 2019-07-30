    • / ECONOMY

    Nar rewards students distinguished in area of communication

    30.07.2019 [13:46]

    In order to support education and intellectual development of youth, Nar implemented the next project within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy (CSR). The mobile operator invited distinguished students of Azerbaijan Technical University to the head office and rewarded them with special prizes. It should be noted that Nar traditionally meets with the best students of the Radio Engineering and Communication Faculty at the end of each semester, to congratulate them.

    The purpose of the meeting is to encourage students studying technical field to inspire new achievements and formulate their vision of future career direction. Students learned about the basic knowledge and skills required in the communications market.

    Awarding of the best students of Azerbaijan Technical University takes place within the framework of the partnership between Nar and the university, which continues since 2016. Within the framework of this cooperation, the mobile operator established a GSM laboratory for university students and organized theoretical and practical trainings for students.

    Partnership with Azerbaijan Technical University is a part of Nar's Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy. The goal is to prepare professional staff in the field of communications in Azerbaijan and to help them reach higher positions on the international communications market than their foreign counterparts.

