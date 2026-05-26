Congratulations from Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 108th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am honored to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan. Indonesia joins in celebrating this important national milestone and commends Azerbaijan's continued achievements in advancing national development, prosperity, and regional stability.

In the context of evolving global geopolitical dynamics, Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate its strategic importance as a bridge connecting regions and as a constructive partner in promoting regional connectivity, energy cooperation, and dialogue. Indonesia highly values Azerbaijan's growing role in fostering stability and cooperation at the regional and international levels.

Indonesia and Azerbaijan share warm and friendly relations founded upon mutual respect, shared interests, and a common commitment to peace and development. I believe there remains significant potential to further strengthen cooperation between our countries in various areas, including trade and investment, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as collaboration in regional and multilateral fora.

I extend my best wishes for the continued success and well-being of Your Excellency, and for lasting peace and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka

Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia