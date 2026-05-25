Congratulations from Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my deepest respect and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This holiday is a symbol of national unity, sovereignty, and the progressive development of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It reflects respect for state traditions and the aspiration to strengthen stability and prosperity.

On this momentous day, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and new achievements in your constructive work for the benefit of your native state.

Respectfully,

Igor Babushkin

Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation