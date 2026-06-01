From Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency and Dear Brother,

I am pleased, as the sisterly Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, to offer my warmest congratulations to your esteemed person and heartfelt wishes for continued good health and happiness, and for the brotherly Azerbaijani people, continued progress and advancement.

In taking this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the distinguished level of the relations of friendship and cooperation uniting our two countries, I reaffirm my commitment to continue working towards their enhancement and their elevation to new heights, to the mutual benefit of our brotherly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria