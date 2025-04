His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday.

I pray to Allah Almighty for your good health, happiness, and for prosperity and abundance for your country and people. May Allah protect you!

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you!

Respectfully,

Ahmed El-Tayeb

Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar