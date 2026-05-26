From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distinguished Mr. President, dear friend,

On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with warmest wishes for the future prosperity, progress, and well-being of your country and its citizens.

I would like to use this opportunity to express particular satisfaction with the pace of development of relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, marked by mutual trust, solidarity, and strategic partnership.

It is with particular pleasure and appreciation that I recall our encounter during my participation in the World Urban Forum in Baku. The generous hospitality and meaningful conversation we had reaffirmed our joint commitment to further enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual importance, such as energy, infrastructure, investments, and overall economic ties between our countries.

At the same time, I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for its principled and consistent support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, which we highly appreciate as a confirmation of mutual understanding between our countries and observance of international law. Serbia remains deeply committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Aleksandar Vučić

President of the Republic of Serbia