From Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I sincerely congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Independence Day.

In Belarus, we highly value the results of the policy you are pursuing to build a sovereign, developed, and confident state that takes pride in its economic achievements and growing international authority.

I confirm Minsk’s firm interest in advancing the strategic Belarusian-Azerbaijani partnership. I am convinced that our regular meetings, active and trusting dialogue, as well as systematic work carried out at various levels, will continue to contribute to the successful implementation of current projects and the formation of new bilateral initiatives.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, and your family good health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Aleksandr Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus