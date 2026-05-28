From Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Finland and myself, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the 108th Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to continuing our constructive cooperation and our substantive dialogue on European and global security issues.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Alexander Stubb

President of the Republic of Finland