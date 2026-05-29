From Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your country’s Independence Day, we would like to extend, on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our own name, our congratulations and best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

On this remarkable day, we wish Your Excellency success and prosperous and auspicious future to all the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva

Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino