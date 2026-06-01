From Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the International Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM and myself, I would like to extend our most sincere congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Independence Day!

The Republic of Azerbaijan, under your leadership, continues on a dynamic, progressive path toward realizing the cherished ideals and aspirations of all Azerbaijanis for independence, sovereignty, national revival, and the preservation of national identity.

Following the established tradition, this year Independence Day is also being marked by new, impressive achievements and advancements in both internal social and economic development and in regional and global affairs.

The process of rehabilitation and reconstruction of liberated lands, following the glorious victory of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, is gaining momentum and expanding on an impressive scale, with impressive speed. The Program of Great Return of the displaced population to their native lands contributes to the renewal and revival of the Garabagh region and its integration into the national economy.

Today, Azerbaijan, with its dynamic and thriving economy, continues to serve as a driving force for regional development and international cooperation by initiating and implementing key projects and initiatives.

Azerbaijan is also becoming an essential regional and international actor, with authority and influence. It champions peace, security, and dialogue through leadership in global organizations and initiatives, such as the NAM, the COP, and other international platforms. The recent successful WUF13 Global Summit, hosted by the country, is another testament to that. In times of crisis in the system of international relations, when international law is ignored and violated, Azerbaijan, leading by example, is championing a just and fair world for all nations, big and small, based on established norms and principles of peaceful coexistence.

We commend the Republic's commitment to establishing regional peace and cooperation in the peaceful settlement with the Republic of Armenia. In this context, we highly praise your personal involvement and your persistent, laborious efforts to establish just and lasting peace with Armenia. Wish you every success in that aim.

Excellency,

We highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s active and constructive role as a founding member of the ODED-GUAM, whose 20th Anniversary we are celebrating this year. We strongly believe that the ODED-GUAM is a unique and effective regional platform for promoting peace, security, and cooperation. The recent profound geopolitical shifts more pronouncedly, highlighted the geostrategic importance of our geography as a natural link between East and West, Europe and Asia. We also believe that our organization is well-suited and equipped to leverage the advantages and potential of our region in the interests of, and for the benefit of, our Member States and the international community.

We look forward to deepening our cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan in implementing our shared initiatives and projects that will further strengthen independence and enhance the well-being of our nations.

Dear Mr. President,

On this festive occasion, we wish you every success in your efforts to further develop the country and strengthen its independence and sovereignty! We wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, progress, and prosperity!

Sincerely yours,

Altai Efendiev

GUAM Secretary General