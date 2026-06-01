From António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I extend my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

National days serve as important moments for reflection on a country's journey, its contributions to the international community and the aspirations that guide its future. They also remind us of the value of dialogue and solidarity in addressing global challenges.

The world today faces urgent tests: ending wars and preventing new ones; confronting the climate emergency; narrowing inequalities; and guiding powerful technologies responsibly. Meeting these and other challenges requires renewed engagement and a commitment to multilateral cooperation to deliver peace and security, advance the Sustainable Development Goals and uphold human rights.

Once again, I am pleased to convey my best wishes to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

António Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations