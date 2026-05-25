From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I am pleased to convey to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national holiday — Independence Day.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued prosperity and progress.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again reaffirm my readiness to work together with you to strengthen the friendly relations between our countries.

Respectfully,

Bassirou Diomaye Faye

President of the Republic of Senegal