From Chair Betsy Berns Korn and Chief Executive Officer William C. Daroff of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

On behalf of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the American Jewish community, we extend our warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated on May 28.

As Azerbaijan marks the 108th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, we recognize the significance of this historic milestone and the enduring legacy of representative governance, equal rights, and inclusion it established. We are particularly mindful that this commitment was reflected in the participation of a Jewish representative in the republic's first parliament in 1918, a testament to Azerbaijan's longstanding tradition of coexistence and mutual respect.

Our delegation of American Jewish leaders had the privilege of visiting Azerbaijan in February, where we witnessed the values of openness, pluralism, and mutual respect that continue to distinguish your nation. We departed deeply impressed by Azerbaijan's longstanding tradition of religious tolerance, the richness of its history and cultural heritage, and the warmth and hospitality extended to us throughout our visit.

As you commemorate this important national occasion, please accept our sincere best wishes for the continued prosperity, security, and success of the Republic of Azerbaijan and all its citizens. We look forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation between our communities in the years ahead.

With warm regards,

Betsy Berns Korn

Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

William C. Daroff

Chief Executive Officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations