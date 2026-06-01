From Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo, Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Brother President,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and in our own names, we convey to You, to the Brotherly People and Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our most sincere and fraternal congratulations on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

On this significant occasion, we join in commemorating the history, dignity, and patriotic spirit of the noble Azerbaijani People, reaffirming our respect for their sovereignty, national identity, and aspirations for development and well-being.

From our Nicaragua, Blessed and Forever Free, we reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening the historic bonds of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that unite our peoples and governments, based on mutual respect and complementarity.

Please receive, Dear Brother President, our fraternal embrace, together with our best wishes for Peace, Prosperity, and Victories for You and for the Brotherly People of Azerbaijan.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo

Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua