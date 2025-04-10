The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.

Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.

I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Sincerely,

 

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network