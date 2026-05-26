From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

I want to congratulate you and the great people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

Since the historic August 2025 peace summit in Washington, we have worked together to revitalize our relationship, culminating in Vice President Vance signing our Strategic Partnership Charter with you on February 10, 2026, in Baku. We are deepening our partnership on regional connectivity, economic ties, and security cooperation, and look forward to continuing our collaboration in these areas and beyond.

The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are encouraged by Azerbaijan's efforts to advance the peace agreement you initialed last August, including the ongoing border delimitation process, the release of four Armenian prisoners in January 2026, fuel shipments to Armenia, and the Peace Bridge initiative bringing together the two countries' civil societies.

We look forward to continuing to strengthen our strategic partnership in the years and decades to come.

My best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America