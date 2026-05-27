From Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

India and Azerbaijan share historical and cultural ties. There is good potential for further enhancing our economic and commercial linkages along with people-to-people contact.

I convey my best wishes for your good health and wellbeing, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration

Droupadi Murmu

President of the Republic of India