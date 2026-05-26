From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

As I noted during our telephone conversation several weeks ago, Germany remains highly interested in further expanding our bilateral relations. At a time marked by numerous unresolved conflicts, accelerating climate change, and new geopolitical tensions, we are facing significant challenges together.

From this perspective, the progress achieved toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is particularly encouraging. I hope that your efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region will soon achieve sustainable success.

I once again cordially congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of this national holiday and extend my most sincere wishes to you and your family.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President of the Federal Republic of Germany