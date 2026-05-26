From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of bp, I warmly congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28th - Independence Day.

We feel proud to deliver world-class energy projects in Azerbaijan safely, efficiently, and reliably. Your continued support, as well as the trusted and strategic partnership established with SOCAR and the Government of Azerbaijan, plays a vital role in the successful implementation of these projects.

We are confident that our long-term partnership with SOCAR will continue to expand in the decades ahead, creating new opportunities for cooperation both in the Caspian region and beyond.

As bp, we remain committed to contributing to Azerbaijan’s energy security, sustainable development, and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

On this significant occasion, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing you robust health and continued success, and the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and progress.

Sincerely,

Gio Cristofoli

bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye