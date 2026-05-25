From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
I cordially congratulate you and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day!
It is with great satisfaction that I note the high level of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation successfully developing across various fields.. I am firmly convinced that our relations will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our two brotherly nations.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, distinguished Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your highly responsible endeavors, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, I wish peace, progress, and continued prosperity.
With profound respect,
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
National Leader of the Turkmen people,
Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan