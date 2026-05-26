From His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the momentous occasion of the 108th Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warm felicitations to Your Excellency and the esteemed people of Azerbaijan.

As we mark the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan this year, I am happy to mark the progress of our bilateral relations and remain confident that this spirit of cooperation will continue to yield benefits for the prosperity and well-being of both our nations. Malaysia reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strengthening and elevating our bilateral ties to even greater heights.

Please accept, Excellency, my sincerest wishes for your continued health and well-being, along with my hopes for peace and prosperity for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

King of Malaysia