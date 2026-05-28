From Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
May 28 is a day of symbolic and historical significance, reflecting the Azerbaijani people’s aspiration for independence, state-building, and national unity.
Georgia attaches great importance to its strong friendship and strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I would like to note with satisfaction that cooperation between our countries is developing successfully across many areas and is based on mutual respect, good-neighborliness, and shared interests.
I am confident that the traditionally close relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen in the future and will make a significant contribution to ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
Mr. President, please accept my highest esteem and best wishes. I wish you success in your responsible duties, and peace, progress, and prosperity to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.
Respectfully,
Irakli Kobakhidze
Prime Minister of Georgia