From Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and well-being of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

It is my particular pleasure to emphasize that Montenegro and the Republic of Azerbaijan nurture traditionally close and friendly relations, founded on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. Our countries have developed very good cooperation in numerous areas of common interest, and I am confident that, through our joint efforts and commitment, we will continue to further enhance and deepen these ties for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

I am also convinced that the partnership and friendship between Montenegro and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger, serving as an example of constructive cooperation and sincere bilateral relations. I look forward to paying an official visit to your country later this year so that, through direct communication, we may exchange views on the further directions for the development of our overall interstate relations.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Jakov Milatović

President of Montenegro