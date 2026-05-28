From José María Balcázar Zelada, President of the Republic of Peru

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

On behalf of the Government and people of Peru, as well as on my own behalf, I have the great pleasure of conveying my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this opportunity, I express my most sincere wishes for the prosperity and progress of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and reaffirm our determination to further deepen the political dialogue established between Peru and Azerbaijan over past three decades. I am confident that our joint efforts, serving the sustainable development of our countries, will contribute to the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Once again extending my congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I express my pleasure in taking this opportunity to extend my highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency.

Sincerely,

José María Balcázar Zelada

President of the Republic of Peru