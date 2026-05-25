From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your compatriots on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Throughout its years of sovereignty, Azerbaijan has made great strides in strengthening its statehood, advancing socio-economic development, and enhancing its authority in the international arena.

Undoubtedly, under your strong and wise leadership, the fraternal people of Azerbaijan will successfully achieve its high objectives, ensuring sustainable economic growth and further cementing its status as a regional power.

The people of Kazakhstan remain committed to the strategy of eternal friendship and mutual respect and support it, and sincerely rejoice in the achievements of Azerbaijan.

We attach exceptional importance to the further development of our strategic partnership and alliance.

I am confident that an active and trust-based political dialogue at a high level will continue to help Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan multilateral cooperation reach new heights in the interests of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you new achievements in your responsible state activities, and peace and progress to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan