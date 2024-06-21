From Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the Brazilian Government and its people, and on my own behalf, I congratulate Your Excellency on the celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

In wishing happiness and prosperity to the Azerbaijani people, I reiterate Brazil's willingness to continue to work together with Azerbaijan to strengthen the friendly ties that unite our countries and for the mutual benefit of our peoples. In this context, I look forward to a fruitful collaboration between Brazil and Azerbaijan within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention of the United Nations on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku.

I ask you to accept, Mr. President, the expression of my highest esteem and consideration.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

President of the Federative Republic of Brazil