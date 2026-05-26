From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President,

I am pleased to convey to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day. I wish you good health, happiness, and success, and the brotherly people and Government of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I would like once again to express my sincere desire for the further development and strengthening of the bilateral relations we highly value, and to emphasize my high appreciation for Azerbaijan’s position on the Palestinian issue.

I also congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and kindly ask you to accept my best regards.

Mahmoud Abbas

President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization