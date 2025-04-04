From Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

May this joyous celebration bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your nation and to Muslims around the world. Eid is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal - values that inspire us to work together in the spirit of unity and understanding.

I look forward to continuing our close collaboration and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our peoples.

Yours sincerely,

Masrour Barzani

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq