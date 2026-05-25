From members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we, the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, extend to You our warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes.
Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its role as an important contributor to international dialogue, multilateral cooperation and global engagement. The remarkable transformation and growing international standing of the country are a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people and of admiration among friends of Azerbaijan around the world.
We would also like to congratulate You on the successful organization of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, which once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's capacity to host major global gatherings dedicated to addressing the most pressing challenges of our time.
As You emphasized during the XIII Global Baku Forum this March, calling upon the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to remain actively engaged in addressing global challenges, the Center was honored to contribute meaningfully to the World Urban Forum through the active participation of more than 15 Members, who led and participated in discussions and sessions throughout the Forum.
We remain deeply grateful for Your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and for Your vison in promoting dialogue, bridge-building and international cooperation during a period of growing global uncertainty.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and continued success for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.