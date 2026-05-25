From Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I reaffirm our determination to continue our efforts to further strengthen relations between our two countries.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

President of the Republic of Cuba