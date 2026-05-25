From Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency Mr. President,
I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.
I reaffirm our determination to continue our efforts to further strengthen relations between our two countries.
Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem.
Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez
President of the Republic of Cuba