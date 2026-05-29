From Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to extend on behalf of the Government and the people of the Maldives, warm felicitations and sincere good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan.

I note with appreciation the enduring bilateral ties between our countries founded on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. I am confident that the friendly relations between the Republic of Maldives and Azerbaijan will continue to prosper in the years ahead.

Please accept, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and wellbeing, and for the continued progress, peace and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan, along with the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Mohamed Muizzu,

President of the Republic of Maldives