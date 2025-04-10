From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

May acts of kindness and prayers made during the month of Ramadan be accepted. May this holiday bring abundance to every family. May our Great Maker illuminate our souls with the spirit of faith, grant our countries peace, and our peoples solidarity.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on the occasion of this holiday that promotes high values, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Nursultan Nazarbayev

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan