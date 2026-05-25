From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the holy Eid al-Adha.

The fact that Eid al-Adha coincides with a national holiday carries a symbolic meaning. May this great holiday of all Muslims, filled with kindness, lead humanity to high spiritual values, and grant it the mercy and compassion of the Almighty.

I wish the fraternal people of Azerbaijan a sustainable rapid development, and prosperity, also expressing my best wishes for the achievement of all the goals set before them under your leadership.

I am confident that the mutual respect we have established with you will continue for many years to come.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on the occasion of these remarkable holidays, I wish you robust health, great success, and the people of Azerbaijan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Best regards,

Nursultan Nazarbayev

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan