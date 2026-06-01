From Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I have been instructed by His Majesty King Mswati III, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, the Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini to extend our warmest wishes on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As Azerbaijan marks this significant milestone in its national journey, the Kingdom of Eswatini joins the community of nations in celebrating the remarkable progress, resilience, and growing stature of the Azerbaijani people on the international stage. Your Excellency’s leadership has guided Azerbaijan to a position of increasing global significance, and the people of Azerbaijan have every reason to take pride in what their nation has achieved.

The Kingdom of Eswatini values the cordial relations that exist between our two countries and looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation in the years ahead, to the mutual benefit of our respective peoples.

On this joyous occasion, I extend to Your Excellency my personal wishes for good health and continued success, and to the fraternal people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Russell Mmiso Dlamini

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini