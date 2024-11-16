From Sadhguru, Founder of the Isha Foundation

To His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Honourable President Ilham Aliyev,

It is my privilege and an absolute delight to return to the wonderful nation of Azerbaijan and the beautiful city of Baku. I'm grateful for the love and warmth with which all of you have received me on my second visit here.

Azerbaijan has hosted one of the most significant COP summits - the COP29. "In Solidarity for a Green World" is most apt and timely for a planet in turmoil due to the alarming level of global soil degradation. With broad consensus among the nations of the world that soil health needs urgent attention, Azerbaijan now has the opportunity to lead the region in restoring soil to health and richness and demonstrating the impact of rich soil on food, water security and biodiversity, from economics to ecology.

The Save Soil Movement is deeply committed to re-creating a thriving and abundant planet. We will offer any kind of support that your country needs to take a leadership role in the entire Central Asian region in soil health restoration to manifest our collective vision of a greener and healthier planet.

Our congratulations and gratitude to you and the people of Azerbaijan for hosting a wonderful event and for your warmth and unmatched hospitality.

Much regard and blessing,

Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev)

Founder of the Isha Foundation